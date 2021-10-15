Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of B. Riley Financial worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.18. 2,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

