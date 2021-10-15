Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $17,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

