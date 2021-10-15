Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $20.80 Million Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.14% of i3 Verticals worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

IIIV traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $25.53. 12,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,645. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.27 million, a PE ratio of -75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

