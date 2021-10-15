Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $21.46 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Elastic worth $21,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 13.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 20.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

ESTC traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $177.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

