Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,758 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.39% of The Lovesac worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,943 shares of company stock worth $11,740,310. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,955. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

