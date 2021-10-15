Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $31.66 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Hood River Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,684 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of HealthEquity worth $31,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,001,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,590,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,682 shares of company stock worth $2,181,072 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. 3,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6,482.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.