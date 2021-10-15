Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $16.67 Million in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,669,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Display as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,855. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $163.30 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average of $210.65.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

