Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,599 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.82% of JOANN worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JOAN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

JOAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 2,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. JOANN Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 6.75%.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.