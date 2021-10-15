Hood River Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Krystal Biotech worth $15,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 426,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,264. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.93.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

