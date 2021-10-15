Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 532,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,740,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 610,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 398,902 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $14,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,816. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

