Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 1,326.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Viant Technology worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $793.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

