Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Kirby worth $21,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirby by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,229. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

