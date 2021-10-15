Hood River Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Fox Factory worth $31,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

