Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 127,272 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,272 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Freshpet worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. 7,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,656. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.19 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $155.56. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

