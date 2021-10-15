Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 27,380 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,380 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 3.02% of TriState Capital worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

