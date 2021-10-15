Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Palomar worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 76.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 301.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 66,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 64.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $46,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,766,195 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLMR traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,370. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 202.15 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. Palomar’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.