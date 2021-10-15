Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 3,705 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Clean Harbors worth $23,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,527,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

