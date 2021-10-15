Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 4,739 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $133.59. 9,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

