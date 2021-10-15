Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 6,907 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Integra LifeSciences worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,050. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.