Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 92,092 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 92,092 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,745. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

