Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $28.42 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,424,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

MGNI stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.83 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

