Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 260,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,920,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 3.08% of HCI Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,632,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,799,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $139.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

HCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

