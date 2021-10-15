Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 385,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,774,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of WNS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 350,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. 4,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,487. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

