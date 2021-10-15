Hood River Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,968 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Azul worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $18,544,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $15,404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 7,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

NYSE AZUL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,512. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

