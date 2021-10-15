Horizon Acquisition Co. II Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HZON)

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 9,761 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,241% compared to the typical volume of 417 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,090,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HZON remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 2,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

