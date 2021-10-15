Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $6.57 million and $531,914.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00109344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00069854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.58 or 0.99886936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.47 or 0.06238861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

