Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 199,132 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.65 and a quick ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

