H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.96.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

