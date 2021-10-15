HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 74.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,925 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 52.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

