HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 100,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,099,915 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HSBC by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 104,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.