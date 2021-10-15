Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.95 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.79 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.07%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

