Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 3,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

