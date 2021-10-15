Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 3,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.