HUNT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $86.02 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, HUNT has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $83.05 million and $86.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

