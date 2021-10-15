Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 74.7% in September

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HUN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,047. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

