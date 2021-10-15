Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0742 on Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $773,659.49 and approximately $570.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00203454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00120981 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00127584 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.