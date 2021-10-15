Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $11.18. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 556,088 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.