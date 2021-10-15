Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.53.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

