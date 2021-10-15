Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $89,319.37 and approximately $5,222.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

