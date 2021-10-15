HyperCash (HC) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. HyperCash has a market cap of $28.35 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,412.17 or 1.00117945 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00055750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00311657 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00520203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00207550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008221 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

