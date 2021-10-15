Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Hyperion has a market cap of $366,476.70 and approximately $161,207.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00205077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

