HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $22,831.10 and $3,037.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

