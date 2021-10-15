Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

HYSNY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 2,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.