Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the September 15th total of 160,700 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

NYSE:HY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 45,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,905. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.