I/O Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $408.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.00317299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000158 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,166,689 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

