IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.79.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

