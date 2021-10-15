Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

