ICHI (ICHI) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. ICHI has a market cap of $15.27 million and $5.24 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00006774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,670,779 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

