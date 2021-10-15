IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Lifted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX opened at $213.28 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

