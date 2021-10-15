IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.61

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.61 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.95 ($0.21). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,112,567 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.61. The company has a market capitalization of £20.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

In other IGas Energy news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.